Car insurance and Ts&Cs: Wendy Knowler's 'watch-outs of the week'

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Are you paying too much to insure your car?

If you’re still not driving to work five days a week, you shouldn’t be paying the same to insure it as you were in March last year when SA went into hard lockdown.

But if insurance giant Santam’s statistics are anything to go by, many people haven’t made sure they are benefiting from the reduced risk they pose to their insurers.

In releasing its 2020/21 Santam Insurance Barometer Report recently, Santam said the average consumer was now driving an average of 90km per week, down from 162km pre-lockdown.

The insurer surveyed 400 commercial and corporate entities, 401 consumers, and 150 intermediaries across SA.