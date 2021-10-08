'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

It’s true that without a receipt you have no right of return, if the product proves to be defective. And it has to be a detailed receipt, because that’s the only way to prove what you bought, from where and when.

Section 26 of the Consumer Protection Act makes this a legal requirement. It reads: “A supplier of goods or services must provide a written record of each transaction to the consumer to whom any goods or services are supplied.”

“The record must include at least the following information: the supplier’s full name, or registered business name, and VAT registration number, if any; the address of the premises; the date of sale; the name or description of what you bought; the unit price, quantity, tax and total price.”

So you have a right to insist on being given that detailed receipt, in your hand, when they hand over your purchases. Having it e-mailed to you appears to be very “save the planet”, but as many have discovered, you don’t always receive it. But that printed receipt is useless to you if you can’t find it when you need it.

So snap and scan it to a special receipts folder, or go old-school and pop it into a dedicated file, box or drawer.

Beware the maths-challenged special offer

We consumers are conditioned to think we’ll get a better deal if we buy the large pack or the “buy-two” offer — especially if accompanied by an attention-grabbing large price sign — but that’s not always the case.

Social media is full of images of “not so special” supermarket offers. This week someone posted several Shoprite “shelfies” on Twitter, including a large display sign for Sasko sliced white bread — R9.99 each or two for R25; and Cadbury 80g slabs of chocolate — R11.99 each or two for R26.

I forwarded them to the Shoprite Group, commenting that it’s safe to assume that consumers wouldn’t choose to buy more than one of the same item if that came with a price penalty. “So what is going on here?” I asked. “And why does this happen so often?”

Responding, Shoprite agreed that a “buy-two” offer “must always be a good deal for the consumer.

“We invite our customers to immediately engage with us if that is not the case, so that urgent action can be taken to rectify any possible oversight,” the retailer said.