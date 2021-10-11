Tiger Brands gets labour court order against striking workers in Germiston

On Friday, striking workers reportedly attacked an Albany truck as it arrived to deliver bread at a Soweto shopping centre.

Many people have taken to social media to lament the lack of Albany bread in their local supermarkets since early last week.

The company confirmed to TimesLIVE the disruption of bakery operations and deliveries in some parts of greater Johannesburg.

“The company has contingency plans in place,” a spokesperson said. “There may be some delays as we ensure that all retailers are fully stocked. The company remains committed to engaging employees and their recognised representative trade unions to find a speedy resolution of the labour dispute.”

