Banks, insurers and Christmas parcels

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

Can your bank unilaterally increase your credit limit?

Corporates are very skilled at introducing policies which are good for their bottom line, but dressing them up as a big win for their customers.

Case in point: Graham recently received a letter from the bank which issued his credit card, giving him the “good news” that they’ve noted he manages his money well, hence they’ve taken it upon themselves to increase his credit limit by 24%.

“We review your credit limit every year and increase it without you having to request it or submit documents for it,” the bank told him.

“You now have more opportunities to get the most out of your rewards with us.

“If you want to opt out of automatic credit limit increases, please call us.”