Trolley wipes no longer wasted after Covid-19 pushed demand by 500%

Huge quantities of discarded trolley wipes are being recycled into plastic crates.

A plastic product may be recyclable, but if it’s not making its way in significant numbers to a recycling plant, it’s destined to become litter or end up in a landfill.

That’s been the case with trolley wipes, which have been supplied to supermarket shoppers free of charge for the past 15 years. It took Covid-19 to increase demand by 500% overnight last March.

“Made from 100% polypropylene, our trolley wipes are technically recyclable, but being so light and small they weren’t making it to recycling plants,” said Annette Devenish, marketing director at Sani-Touch, the company which pioneered trolley wipes in SA in 2006.

It was the huge increase in wipes production that prompted the company to find a recycling solution. Enter the Sani-Touch recyclable wipe, which shoppers discard in a tall bin in store.