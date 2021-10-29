Data breach caught on Telegram, online refund tips and car repo rules

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

Data breach part 2: the Telegram downloads

This week the Information Regulator dropped a bombshell about the personal information of 25-million South Africans which credit bureau Experian unwittingly handed to a fraudster last year. That database was recently put on Telegram, where it was downloaded more than 100 times before Telegram removed the page with the link to the database.

The data includes phone numbers, e-mail and physical addresses and employment data, but apparently no personal consumer credit, financial or banking information. But that didn’t stop fraudsters from committing widespread identity theft and opening accounts with retailers such as HomeChoice.

The regulator was tipped off to the Telegram news on Sunday and contacted Experian.

“Experian has reported to the regulator that it has instructed its lawyers to request the mobile operator [concerned] to suspend the cellphone account of the user who dumped the data and made it publicly accessible,” the regulator said.

According to Experian, the identity of the person who illegally disclosed the personal information of data subjects without their consent is unknown.