Consumer Live

It’s bananas: Don’t fall for scaremongering

09 November 2021 - 08:52 By TimesLIVE
No bananas were imported into SA from Somalia.
No bananas were imported into SA from Somalia.
Image: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Consumers are assured that bananas on sale in SA are safe to eat, with claims of the yellow superfood “containing helicobacter imported from Somalia” denounced as fake news.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said it “condemns, with the strongest possible terms, the fake news about imported bananas from Somalia”.

“There is no banana importation that recently took place through any of our ports of entry from Somalia,” it said categorically.

Food imported into the country is carefully vetted, department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo assured consumers.

“The department continues to be vigilant in monitoring the food products that come into the country and, any product that is suspected to be risky or harmful to the consumers or our territory cannot be permitted to enter the republic or would be subjected to withdrawal from the shelves, if such a risk is identified post border or at retail level.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Scams involving counterfeit websites that appear to be legit are on the rise

With Black Friday and the festive season approaching, consumers are being warned to exercise caution as there are more scams emerging involving ...
News
5 days ago

Here’s how scammers may gain access to your NSFAS allowance

The scheme told TimesLIVE on Thursday it continues to receive reports from victims who lose their allowances to scammers.
News
1 week ago

Fake Telkom directory listing scam’s debt collectors fined for illegal conduct

The director and four employers of a registered debt collecting firm have each been fined an effective R110,000 by the Council for Debt Collectors ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zuma calls on ANC members to rebel against party leaders after election losses Politics
  2. Former ANC mayor makes a comeback after launching his own party Politics
  3. Royal friendship: Zulu princely send-off for Monaco’s Charlene after illness South Africa
  4. Curb your enthusiasm, warns DA’s new KZN mayor Politics
  5. Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...