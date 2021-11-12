NO-vember: Beware the Black Friday, Black November and Singles' Day spending traps

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

Just say NO-vember

At first, Black Friday was just a one-day spend-fest at the end of November in the name of nabbing a sensational bargain — and kicking off the festive spending season.

Then it became a week, and now it’s Black November, spreading the FOMO across an entire month.

As if that’s not enough to prompt promotion fatigue, a number of local retailers got onto the Singles' Day bandwagon for the first time on Thursday. This is a Chinese celebration day held on November 11 every year — supposedly because all those 1s resemble lonely sticks — and it has morphed into a massive “Spoil Yourself” retail therapy day worldwide.

And that’s all before we get to Christmas.

So here’s the sobering “watchout”: the SA Reserve Bank has forecast that the repo rate will nearly double in the next two years, which will add 3% to your current interest rate, in small, steady increases.

Already credit has become a lifeline to ease the stretch between paydays, with consumers allocating 66.7% of their disposable income to paying their debts, says Michelle Dickens, CEO of TPN credit bureau, which specialises in vetting tenants for rental properties.