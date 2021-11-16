More consumers seek debt counselling as credit crunch bites

More people are opting for debt counselling as they navigate the economic crunch worsened by the pandemic, according to the latest debt index from DebtBusters.

“In Q3 2021, there was increased demand from consumers for debt counselling, with inquiries up 17% compared to the same period last year. Many consumers are seeking help proactively as consumers are feeling the affect of the end of 2020 payment holidays, after-effects of several nationwide lockdowns and diminished ability to borrow.

“It is clear the debt situation of SA consumers has further deteriorated recently. In absence of meaningful increase in real income growth, SA consumers continue to supplement their income with more unsecured credit,” said DebtBusters.

According to the report, average loan sizes have increased by more than 50% in a few years, and the number of debt obligations has decreased by 19% over the same period — both indicating that consumers are seeking help sooner.