Here’s to you not becoming an ID fraud statistic in 2021.

I’m ashamed to say I really did think it would never happen to me. But it’s just happened.

I’m not referring to testing positive for Covid-19, though I did get that awful “Covid 19 was detected from the sample” SMS a few hours before I wrote this.

The notification I’m talking about came via SMS two days ago: “Your Sheet Street account is almost approved. Contact 0800xxx if you did not apply.”

The first thing I did was Google the number to see if it was connected to some kind of scam. It wasn’t. It’s a Mr Price Group number. So I called. A lovely man named Dashen told me someone using my name and ID number had applied online at 7am that morning for a Sheet Street account. In my name, and supplying my ID number.

I listened while Dashen listed the other information my imposter had provided:

The cellphone number I last used about 15 years ago; The landline number in the newsroom of a newspaper I left in 2004; Monthly income (thumbsuck); My current residential address; and A reference name and number I didn’t recognise.

I was pretty shaken, I must admit. I gave a supervisor in Mr Price’s credit office permission to call the “reference” number and record the conversation for me. Unfortunately, her call went to voicemail, but she promised to keep trying.