Sneaky impostors, parking at ORT and Xmas insurance: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

The bank’s head of marketing and communications, Charl Nel, told me that the bank is being plagued by fraudulent Capitec accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

“They pretend to be Capitec and then request clients to divulge their PINs,” he said. “With Facebook’s help, we have closed more than 200 of these accounts, but every morning there are new ones.”

The bank also posts warnings on Twitter and sends its clients SMSes urging them to look at the profiles critically and only engage with the bank on its official Facebook group/page — the one with the blue verified tick.

“Sadly, some clients do not heed these calls,” he said. “It’s a major problem.”

Even if you post on a company’s genuine site, a fraudster can come looking for you.

“They monitor our official Facebook page and if a client makes a post they contact them, pretending to be with the bank and wanting to ‘help',” Nel said.

More like help themselves to their victim’s money.

Never ignore a parking sign at ORT

Park in the wrong place at ORT Airport — that is, anywhere on level 2 — and after just a few days away, you’ll return to a parking ticket running into the thousands.

This has been catching people for many months, but Acsa remains of the view that its signage is perfectly adequate.

On December 16, the De Wet family parked their car there, as they’ve done many times in the last 20 years, and flew to Cape Town.

When they returned five days later — this past Monday — they inserted their parking ticket and the amount due was beyond belief — R6,060. That’s because the entire level 2 is a not-for-overnighting zone. Parking is charged at an eye-watering R60 an hour. That’s been the case since April this year.

“When I went to enquire I was told that I should have been aware of the R60 per hour charge,” De Wet said.