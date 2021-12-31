Expect a spike in car, home insurance premiums: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

“We experienced 37% more hours of load-shedding this year than last year, resulting in a 23% increase in power surge claims.

“These global circumstances are unprecedented and far beyond what may be considered normal or allowed for in standard insurance pricing.”

So, to provide the same cover for its clients Discovery Insure applied a “once-off” increase to some clients’ premiums — that is, those who had what the industry terms a “high loss ratio” over the past three years. The woman whose 30% premium increase I queried had a three-year loss ratio of 159%, meaning the amount she claimed exceeded what she paid in premiums by 59% across 2018, 2019 and 2020. And that included a large power surge-related claim last year.

My own insurer has opted to impose increased excess amounts on power surge-related claims.

Always get a quote in writing

Always insist on being given a quote in writing so you have proof of what you were quoted, should the price shoot up later when the company concerned has your property in their possession. Sometimes, though, companies even refuse to honour written quotes, saying they made a mistake, and expect you to pay for it.

Take the case of Rochelle Fleurs of Gqeberha. Based on a WhatsApp message from the manager of the Five Ways Tyre Mart franchise, clearly quoting a special price of R3,350 for “both” tyres, she took her car in, but once it was on the hoist and the tyre replacement was under way, the manager said she had made a mistake and the price was actually R3,350 per tyre. And then she insisted that Fleurs pay the higher price.

Not wanting to be late for an important work meeting, Fleurs paid the higher price, but was understandably unhappy about it, and later raised the issue with me.

“I believe my rights as a consumer have been transgressed in that I was offered false information regarding a product, and I do not believe that there was fair and honest dealing in the matter. Is there any recourse for me? To be honest, had she been more apologetic about it instead of making me feel like I was at fault, I may have let it go,” she said.

“But my fear is that many people are duped into attractive deals and then backed into a corner when it's too late to turn back.”