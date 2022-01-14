What’s happened to Woolies’ viennas, cost of missing a car service and fixed contracts need-to-know

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

What’s happened to Woolies’ viennas?

It’s always distressing when one of your favourite products is suddenly not in stock and you can’t get to the bottom of what happened.

George started his e-mail to me: “I have a huge concern.”

He’s been trying to buy Woolworths’ smoked and red viennas since early December, but they are consistently out of stock.

“I did contact Woolworths’ head office in this regard, but the only answer I got was that they have problems with the suppliers.

“Why were all the smoked viennas and red viennas suddenly withdrawn? Is there something Woolworths is hiding from us?”

That’s the problem with a lack of information — it leads to conspiracy theories.