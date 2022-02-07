Data deals, cellphone insurance and claiming BA credit: Wendy Knowler's 'watch-outs' of the week

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Are you paying monthly premiums for an old cellphone insurance policy?

You may have stopped using a handset five years ago, but the policy on it will still be in force and the premiums collected from you via debit order every month, unless you specifically cancelled it.

If you don’t make that call — or send that email — to cancel the insurance on your old phone when you replace it with your new one, it will continue year after year with no notification.

Here’s the thing — in the case of cellphone insurance sold by the networks on behalf of third-party insurers, the premium deductions are not always described on bank statements as “cellphone insurance”.

And if you’ve taken your contract SIM out of your old phone and given the phone to your child or your parents that phone is no longer insured. You are wasting your money.

Alison asked me this week to find out why MTN was still debiting her bank account in the amount of R469 every month, despite her having cancelled her contract in March last year.