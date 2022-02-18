Price advice and protecting your possessions: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

If the company doesn’t have an inspection form, make your own notes of the car’s condition, and/or take photos of the car, so that you have your own evidence if, at collection time, the company tries to deny responsibility for damage caused on their watch.

The same principle applies when hiring a car or moving into a rented property.

It’s really important to make sure you have the evidence to prove that any damage was not of your making.

Know this when comparing prices online

Jorge thought we should know that the prices a major national retailer was advertising on its site were all VAT-exclusive.

“I spent hours Googling the product I needed to buy, found this company to be the cheapest and decided to buy it from them,” he wrote. “It took a while, as I first had to register and then the site went down for maintenance, but eventually I got there — only to find that all the prices on the site were excluding VAT and I had to pay almost R1,000 more than anticipated.

“Given the schlep I'd already been through and the urgency of the situation, I just paid.”

And that’s what the companies who advertise VAT-exclusive prices on their sites are hoping will happen: while some of their customers may be annoyed, they will buy anyway.

Section 65 of the VAT Act requires that all prices advertised or quoted must include VAT, or alternatively, that adverts reflect the VAT cost, both the VAT-exclusive price and the VAT-inclusive price. Where an ad reflects both prices, both prices must be displayed “with equal prominence and impact”.

But many online retailers go with misleading VAT exclusive prices on their websites, the VAT only being added just before payment.