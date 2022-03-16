×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Consumer Live

Small pieces of glass in green beans prompts McCain product recall

16 March 2022 - 08:18 By TimesLIVE
McCain says the glass fragments originated from a light fitting and have only affected a limited batch of products.
McCain says the glass fragments originated from a light fitting and have only affected a limited batch of products.
Image: McCain

McCain SA has announced a voluntary nationwide public product recall of specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.

“This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected,” said the company.

“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that have affected a limited batch of products.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation, a formal block has been issued across our cold chain and relevant networks, and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves.”

Affected consumers who have one of these products are urged to return it to the store of purchase in return for a credit voucher.

These are the affected products.
These are the affected products.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KitKat chocolates recalled because 'they may contain glass pieces'

Some KitKat chocolates have been recalled because of "the potential presence of glass pieces".
News
1 month ago

Similac baby formula recalled after infant illnesses abroad

The National Consumer Commission said no cases have been detected in SA, but the recall is precautionary after four cases in the US
News
3 weeks ago

Product recall: Nuts withdrawn after ‘low levels’ of salmonella detected

Pioneer Foods on Monday launched a recall of specific batches of Safari peanuts and raisins and cashew nuts in SA, Botswana and Namibia.
News
3 months ago

LiquiFruit recalls some apple juice products over elevated levels of mould toxin

A week after Appletiser announced a recall of six batches of its product due to elevated levels of a mould toxin, Pioneer Foods has announced a ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa
  5. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF