Small pieces of glass in green beans prompts McCain product recall

McCain SA has announced a voluntary nationwide public product recall of specific bags of frozen sliced green beans and stir fry.

“This follows reports that fragments of foreign material had been detected,” said the company.

“We have ascertained the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting that have affected a limited batch of products.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to address the situation, a formal block has been issued across our cold chain and relevant networks, and all potentially impacted stock has been removed from retail shelves.”

Affected consumers who have one of these products are urged to return it to the store of purchase in return for a credit voucher.