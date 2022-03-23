Refunds are on the table for grounded Kulula passengers

Good news for the thousands whose Kulula flights were cancelled during the airline’s recent five-day grounding — Comair has decided it will issue refunds.

Both British Airways’ domestic flights and Kulula flights took to the skies again a week ago after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reinstated Comair’s operating licence, having withdrawn it on March 12 due to concerns about its safety management systems in the wake of three “significant” failures on recent flights.

However, while British Airways ticket-holders were told they could apply for a refund on their cancelled flights — and expect to get their money back within six to eight weeks, “or longer” — Kulula customers were told their only recourse was a credit valid for only six months.

Asked to explain the difference in policy, a Comair spokesperson told TimesLIVE at the time: “Comair operates British Airways flights on a franchise basis and consequently British Airways’ ‘Book with Confidence’ policy applies to those services.”

The company declined to be drawn on why it had chosen not to extend the same recourse to its Kulula customers who were affected by flight cancellations.