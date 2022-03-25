Cellphone insurance & returning 'partially used' goods to stores: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

Something wasn’t adding up. But when Alison queried the figure with Vodacom she didn’t get an explanation. When I took up the case, asking Vodacom how it was entitled to more money than the three-year contract allowed for, I was told that their system had “generated an incorrect amount” which had since been “rectified”. The correct settlement amount was R9,420 — about half what was originally requested.

Had Alison not raised the issue with me, her mother’s estate would have paid twice what Vodacom was entitled to, so that’s the second “watch out” — if there was no contract or credit life insurance on your loved one’s accounts and loans, query the contract settlement amounts.

Do you back up your phone?

Apparently one in four South Africans don’t, despite thousands of phones being lost, damaged or stolen each week.

That’s according to a report by Dialdirect in the run-up to World Backup Day on March 31.

Of the quarter of respondents who said they don’t back up their phones, 9% gave no reason and the remainder said they couldn’t due to data or storage limitations.

“The issue is that while insurance can replace a lost, damaged or stolen phone, it can’t replace the precious data that’s on it,” says Dialdirect head Anneli Retief.

“Think about what you have on your phone — probably at least a hundred contacts, e-mails, apps, screenshots and pictures of moments you love to look back on.

“Rebuilding contacts and data could be a nearly unsurmountable task, but replacing memories captured on photos and videos is virtually impossible, making a solid backup strategy an absolute must.”

What to do?

Copy and paste files and folders to a new storage device to create a duplicate. Most software on modern smartphones and other devices, however, allow for easy, automated backups, which can be done at the click of a button or automatically at scheduled times, or when your device isn’t in use, in case you forget.

Prioritise irreplaceable items such as photos, videos, e-mails, address books and documents.