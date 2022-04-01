R14 for a hot dog roll 'doughnut'?! Baker's off-recipe choice is jaw-dropping

Responding, Pick n Pay told TimesLIVE a staff member had gone “off recipe”.

“This is not the PnP dessert bun that our customers have come to love, which is a round roll made from delicious sweet dough. Unfortunately a staff member used fresh hot dog rolls instead. This was addressed as soon as it was brought to our attention,” it said.

There’s a sweet kicker to this doughy disaster story: “As a way to make it up to our customers, Pick n Pay Northgate will be offering their regular dessert buns for half price this weekend — April 2 and 3.”

Explained: When is it cream, or a 'dessert topping'

Legally, unless a doughnut is filled with dairy cream — the expensive, traditional stuff — it can’t be called a cream doughnut.

For years retailers got away with calling their imitation cream products “cream cakes” and “cream doughnuts”‚ despite legislation — the Agricultural Products Standards Act — prohibiting it.

That changed dramatically in 2010 when the then department of agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries issued a notice to all retail outlets and the food and beverage industry‚ ordering them to label their imitation cream products correctly — “imitation cream”‚ “dessert topping” or “modified cream”.

But while some retailers are playing by the rules by openly disclosing the non-dairy nature of the “cream” on their baked goods labels‚ others aren’t declaring the nature of the cream at all. A few years ago, the label on Checkers’ creamy cake labels carried the initials S/D/T, which, on enquiry, turned out to be “sweet dessert topping” — one of the permitted descriptors for imitation cream‚ but only when written out in full.

As a general rule‚ if it looks like whipped cream but the label doesn’t specify that it’s real dairy cream‚ it’s not.

