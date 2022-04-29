WENDY KNOWLER | Online retail reviews and selling your car doesn't mean selling your tracking contract

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

You’re taking a huge risk if you don’t check recent online retail site reviews

Grabitall. It seems the founders of this online retail platform took a lot of inspiration for its name from SA’s largest online retailer, Takealot. But a recent wave of complaints, and a lack of communication, suggests that the platform is “grabbing” a lot of consumers’ money but failing to deliver their goods.

Bev bought two watch boxes from Grabitall at a cost of R800 in July last year. It wasn’t her first purchase from the company, so she was confident of getting what she paid for. But it wasn’t to be.

In September she was told that the supplier was out of stock, and 60 e-mails to Grabitall later, Bev still does not have a refund.

“I had also purchased another product from them, which, when it arrived, was an absolute misrepresentation of what was advertised,” she told me.