Illegal collection attempts, bogus winnings and useless medical aid covers

In February the council for debt collectors found Viveka Naiker, the 25-year-old owner of ITC Summons, and her two younger employees guilty of a total of 71 charges, including threatening and intimidating alleged debtors, inflating outstanding balances and making blatant misrepresentations.

They have failed to pay their R557,500 fine, with the result that their registration is in the process of being withdrawn.

The council urges those who were caught by the “free directory update” scam to “ignore any and all of ITC Summons’ illegal collection attempts”.

And I’m urging small business owners to warn the people who answer their phones to abruptly end calls from people engaging them about their directory listings.

An avalanche of scam calls

Alex e-mailed me to relate how he almost got scammed, and asking that I warn others of the modus operandi.

“A guy called, claiming to be with the Gift of the Givers, and said I’d won R10,000 in a Vodacom rewards draw, then asked me to check my SMSs to see if I'd received a reference number. I checked, and I had, and then he talked me through how to claim the money using a Standard Bank PIN.

“He then told me to buy R150 airtime to activate the PIN and said he would call back for the voucher number. When he called back two hours later to continue to ‘activate the winnings', I told him I had called the Gift of the Givers and they knew nothing of this rewards competition.

“He then said he would get the manager to call me right back to sort the confusion out. He never did. I’m not sure how he was planning to get money out of me, beyond the R150 airtime, but tell people to watch out.”

Happy to. Based on what Alex told me, it appears to be a variation of the airtime scam.