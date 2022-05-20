How to correctly use a child seat belt in winter, insurance excess advice & don't swallow this fake news

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Leave the experiments to the scientists

This week Perry sent me an e-mail about the Grandpa headache powder video doing the rounds online. “I received it from a friend of mine and it is most disturbing,” she said. “I wonder if you could please investigate the truth behind it.”

The video shows a couple emptying a sachet of Grandpa into a teaspoon and then holding a lighter underneath it, causing it to bubble immediately, let off a pungent smell and turn to liquid. They then they pour the liquid onto a plate where it hardens to “superglue”.

“And this is what we put into our bodies!” they say in horror, in Afrikaans, alleging that it will “glue your organs together”.

No-one I know has the ability to create a flame in their stomach, for starters.

Remember that video which did the rounds about four years ago, about how you can tell if you’ve bought “plastic” rice? We were earnestly told that you cook it up, roll it into a little ball and throw it against your kitchen wall and if it bounces, that means it’s plastic. How utterly ridiculous, but it’s the kind of nonsense people believe and share.