Impact of car part delays, cookware brand hit by scammers, insurer T&Cs

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Car hire insurance perks not keeping pace with auto parts delays

The standard car hire perks in motor insurance policies is 30 days, which used to be enough to tide people over until their damaged cars were repaired, but given the current lengthy delays, that benefit is running out long before many get their cars back. That’s proving to be an expensive dilemma for them.

Mutondi had an accident in her Kia Rio towards the end of March in Pretoria East and two months on she has yet to get her car back.

When her standard 30-day free car hire ran out, her insurer, Discovery Insure, gave her the benefit of another 12 days free of charge, but it still wasn’t enough as the required car parts are yet to arrive.

“I am paying the loan instalment of the car and the insurance and I am now expected to pay extra for public transport,” she told me.

Discovery Insure told me: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, insurers, vehicle manufacturers and other service providers across the world are experiencing delays associated with shipping of parts and reduced production in some cases, and in this new environment clients can expect lengthier waiting times for cars to be repaired and returned to them.

“So we encourage our clients to take out 60-day car hire as part of their policies to ensure they are covered for additional car hire.”