×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Consumer Live

Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months!

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
31 May 2022 - 08:13
Despite the “technical problem”, SAA says the money owed was not going to be written off, as the system flags non-payments.
Despite the “technical problem”, SAA says the money owed was not going to be written off, as the system flags non-payments.
Image: Bloomberg

It’s not a request a consumer journalist gets often — if ever. “Help! I owe a company more than R5,000, but they won’t take my money!”

The company, in Harry Herber’s case, was the beleaguered parastatal SA Airways. Having paid SAA R49bn in bailouts to date, the state has yet to conclude a deal that would transfer majority ownership to a private partner.

Herber, of Johannesburg, booked four SAA tickets online, using his Voyager miles. But then he noticed that SAA hadn’t processed the payment: the money remained reserved for the airline on his credit card account. “Eventually the money was released back to me,” he said. “As luck would have it, two weeks later my credit card expired.”

And so began what Herber calls “eight weeks of hell, dealing with SAA”.

“I sent them a copy of my new credit card so they could debit it and got many promises but zero service.

“I got incompetence, apathy, and blaming the next person.

“I was at my wits’ end trying to do the right thing,” Herber said.

In desperation, he sourced the email address of the airline’s CFO, Fikile Mhlontlo.

“I emailed him and he actually responded, and promised action.

“A week later, they took my money.

“But it took 56 days and at least 20 phone calls and 20 emails to get them to take what I owed them — incredible!,” Herber said.

“I can only imagine how many other non debits must exist. I’m pretty sure most people would not be as fussed as I am about 'doing the right thing'.

“I’m not surprised the business is circling the drain.”

WENDY KNOWLER | Money lands in your account and it’s not yours. What do you do?

Many Checkers Sixty60 customers got more money in refunds than they were owed. One decided to do the right thing
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Asked to comment, Mhlontlo began by acknowledging that SAA “had a problem with Herber’s receipt of payment for airport taxes relating to tickets he’d booked using his Voyager Miles”.

“It took the team some time to resolve the problem for two reasons: Mr Herber’s credit card did indeed expire and we had to upload new card details before payment could be effected and there was a technical glitch on the Voyager website.

“But we are pleased to report that the problem is resolved and Mr Herber’s money was received by SAA.”

Despite the “technical problem”, he said, “the money he owed SAA was not going to be written off”, as the system flags non-payments.

“As an airline in financial distress every cent counts and we appreciate the numerous times Mr Herber made contact with us.

“We sincerely apologise for the frustrations caused and accept that the airline should have initiated contact with the customer.

“SAA applauds Mr Herber’s steadfastness in resolving the problem.”

GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

SEE MORE:

Moving forward: Standard Bank explains glitch that left thousands stranded at pay points

The bank has apologised for the incident and says it is working hard to improve its technological capability
News
6 days ago

Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) has brought state capture-related charges against controversial former SAA director ...
News
2 weeks ago

Shake-up could see strategic SOEs fall under one holding company

The government is working on a new bill to establish a holding company that will oversee major state-owned enterprises.
News
1 week ago

How to correctly use a child seat belt in winter, insurance excess advice & don't swallow this fake news

Parents may unwittingly undermine the protection a child car seat offers in the winter months.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings