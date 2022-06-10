WENDY KNOWLER | Selling something online? Don’t fall for this and refund fails

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

No, you don’t always have a right to a refund

It seems I can’t repeat this advice often enough. When you buy something in a physical shop — as opposed to online — please query their return policy. Do not assume that if you no longer want what you’ve purchased, you can simply take it back and get a refund.

The store has no legal obligation to take it back at all, much less give you a refund. That’s what I’ve just told Jill, who’d spent R1,209 on bath mats at a branch of a well-known home décor store, and wanted to return them for a refund.

“I don't know how it happened but my slips were not in the packet,” she said. “They said they needed them to give me a refund otherwise they could only give me a voucher to that value.

“As a consumer, do I have a right to insist that they refund me on my credit card, rather than give me a voucher?”

No, not unless those mats develop a defect within six months of purchase, and even then, a retailer has a right to demand proof of purchase before offering any recourse, and a credit card statement doesn’t have enough detail on it to tick that box.

So the offer of a voucher in Jill’s case was actually a favour: the store had no legal obligation to take those mats back at all.

Very few retailers refund in such cases, even on presentation of a “till slip” — an exchange or credit is the usual response, and again, it’s not a legal requirement.