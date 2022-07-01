Refrigerating food safely during load-shedding, recycling no-nos, scam advice

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Don’t let load-shedding spoil your fridge contents

Now that regular stage 6 load-shedding — more than four hours of no power — appears to be our new reality, we need to up our game to protect our appliances and food in our fridges and freezers.

Consider having an electrician install a surge protector on your electric mains board and check whether your insurance policy includes surge damage and, if so, what they expect you to do for a claim to succeed.

Food safety experts have been telling us our refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power is out for no more than four hours and the fridge door is kept closed.

Dr Lucia Anelich of Anelich Consulting adds a third proviso — your fridge must be running at no more than 4ºC. And the only way to know the temperature is to keep a thermometer in the fridge.

If you don’t want to risk spoilage of your fresh meat, milk, soft cheeses and leftovers — something you can’t tell by looking and smelling — put those into your freezer as load-shedding kicks in. Chest freezers are a real boon now.