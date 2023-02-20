How to stop fraudsters pretending to be you running up debt in your name

“Depending on the finance deal structure, a breakeven point may come sooner or later during your term, with sooner always the goal,” Gaoaketse said.
Cost of losing your cancellation letters
Please, I beg you, create a file, either physical or digital or both, into which you place receipts, especially for expensive items, and the letters you send service providers when you cancel your contracts with them.
I’m referring to cellphone service providers, gyms, armed response companies and the like.
Barbara’s experience is a classic example of why I am so emphatic about this.
“I signed a gym contract for my husband, son and myself in 2019. My son was a student at that stage and he had a one-year contract. When the year was up, I cancelled it and the stop order was cancelled by the gym. I cancelled my contract after two years. The stop order was also cancelled by the gym. I did the same with my husband’s contract, sending a cancellation email a month prior to the contract’s end date, and made sure by phone when the last deduction would be.
“But the gym did not stop the debit order so I cancelled it at my bank.”
That was in 2021, and she heard nothing further until recently when a debt collection firm called her with a payment demand of more than R7,000. Clearly the contract hadn’t been cancelled.
Here’s the unfortunate bit: “I deleted all the evidence of communication with the gym from my Gmail account and I am unable to retrieve that cancellation email,” Barbara said.
No proof, no case. Have you created those files yet?
If your service provider offers you biometric protection, take it
The man who recently phoned Vodacom’s call centre didn’t sound at all like Barry, but the call centre agent had no way of knowing that.
He had enough information to answer the security questions, went on to spin a story about getting divorced and then made changes to Barry’s contracts which enabled him to run up a debt of about R9,000 debt in Barry’s name.
Identity gets a remake for the digital age
I asked Vodacom whether the call centre uses voice recognition technology to thwart fraudsters.
“Had that call been checked against Barry’s biometrics (in this case voice), it would have been identified as fraudulent and the drama that ensued for all parties involved would have been avoided,” I said.
The response: “Vodacom’s voice recognition technology is available to all customers on the Vodacom network. However, to use it, a customer needs to opt into it.
“We can confirm Barry did not opt into the service.”
Take the time to opt in to protective technology and stay a step ahead of fraudsters.
Beware strings attached to balloon payment deals
When the country’s leading vehicle finance bank issues a warning about balloon payments — a payment method which earns them a tidy sum in interest — best we take note.
“South African drivers have an unhealthy tendency to upgrade their vehicles and enter new finance deals more often than is financially viable,” Wesbank said.
It called balloon payments “possibly the most commonly misunderstood of all instalment-type payment options”.
It may seem like the easy way to drive a car you can’t afford, said the bank’s head of marketing and communication, Lebogang Gaoaketse, as a big chunk of the price of the car is lopped off and set aside to make your monthly car repayments more affordable. But he said it is important to remember “that the amount set aside at the start of the deal is the buyer’s responsibility and will need to be settled”.
The luxury of lower repayments every month comes with a great deal of responsibility for the buyer.
WENDY KNOWLER | Hidden car extras, load-shedding friendly insurance, hijacked deliveries
“When used correctly, the money saved on repayments should more than cover the costs of a loan needed to refinance the lump sum of debt at the end of a balloon term.
“Put simply, customers should aim to reserve the money they save every month to make settling the outstanding amount owed on a vehicle easier after years of driving it,” Gaoaketse said.
I’m thinking if a customer had the extra money available to service a higher instalment they’d be better off avoiding a balloon deal altogether.
“Extremely responsible budgeting is key to maximising the benefits of a balloon deal, so if you know you might struggle with saving money every month, this option is probably not the best one for you,” Gaoaketse said.
It’s vital that those considering balloon deals understand the term “breakeven point”, or when a financed vehicle’s trade-in value matches the amount owed to the bank.
WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the bogus inverter offer
• GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.
