Automobile Association of South Africa spokesperson Layton Beard said while technically that price was not incorrect, the advertising display board should specify that it applied only to the lower octane petrol.
He advises motorists to keep tabs on fuel prices, easily done by checking the daily or monthly figures on the Central Energy Fund website.
Keep your receipt
“Batcat” tagged me in on his Twitter rant about Builders Warehouse this week.
“The absolute cheek of Builders to not refund you your gas bottle deposit, but insist on a voucher which isn’t exchangeable for cash,” he said. He’d paid a deposit of R345 on an Afrox cylinder.
So I ran that past Massmart’s senior VP for corporate affairs Brian Leroni. It turns out Batcat didn’t get his money back in cash because he couldn’t prove he’d bought that cylinder from Builders.
“A cylinder deposit is charged in instances where the cylinders are owned by the gas supplier, in this case Afrox, this being an industrywide practice,” Leroni said.
“Our approach is that we will refund a customer according to the original method of payment, irrespective of the product. The only exception may be where the customer is unable to provide any proof of purchase and does not have a Builders profile or card that we are able to use to confirm the original purchase.
“In cases such as this, where in the absence of proof of ‘purchase’ and where the original deposit could have been paid to any distributor of Afrox gas, such as the myriad garages who distribute gas, we provide a voucher.”
The lesson: always keep your receipts.
• GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.
Loyalty points’ expiry clauses and more
Wendy Knowler's watch-outs of the week
Image: Alaister Russell
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:
Use them or lose them — it pays to keep on top of loyalty points’ expiry clauses
Consumers hate it when companies move the goalposts on their loyalty programmes, especially when they introduce validity cut-offs that result in them unwittingly losing their accumulated points.
Kishore posted this on consumer complaints website HelloPeter last week: “Dis-Chem has changed the rules regarding its loyalty programme so the points now expire.
“My wife has about R1,800 in points which we were saving for a rainy day. Suddenly all the points were gone.
“Dis-Chem did not inform us either by email or SMS that there would be a rule change and that we would lose our money,” he said. “They say they had a notice on the website, but even their own employees were unaware of this change.”
Dis-Chem loyalty members earn 1.5% of their purchase back in benefit rewards on qualifying purchases every time they swipe their card in-store or online.
I asked Dis-Chem to clarify the position regarding the imposition of validity periods on its benefit points and what notice — and in what form — it advised its customers regarding the “use-or-lose” limits.
I was told that the Dis-Chem benefit programme turned 20 this month and a decision was made to introduce a 24-month validity on the rewards earned, which came into effect on March 1.
These are the best loyalty programmes in SA
“The value within a loyalty programme such as Dis-Chem’s is reflected in how the customers interact and reap the rewards by redeeming their benefits earned,” the company said. “Dis-Chem wants all their customers to earn and redeem, thus benefiting and enjoying their rewards programme to its fullest.”
The company said it communicated this in its monthly mailer to benefit card members who “opted in for communication” and an update was posted on its website
Here’s the good news: “Clients who have contacted Dis-Chem regarding this have had their points reinstated. However these need to be claimed within the next 30 days.”
Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April
So if you’ve been saving your Dis-Chem benefits for a rainy day, only to have them disappear, that rainy day is here — briefly. And here’s a little nudge: “Dis-Chem encourages all its benefit cardholders to update all information to ensure receipt of communications.”
The petrol price on the service station’s advertising board could be misleading
While the price of diesel is unregulated, that of petrol, in its various forms, is. So there’s not much point in a service station posting the price of its petrol on a large board to attract passers-by because they don’t have control over the price they can charge.
But Minette’s experience reveals some service stations exploit consumers' lack of knowledge about fuel pricing.
“I filled my car today at a service station where petrol was advertised as R22.65 per litre, yet I paid R22,95 per litre for it. Apparently it’s only the 93 octane that is the lower price. But isn’t that misleading advertising?”
Inland 95 octane petrol far outsells 93 and has done for years. So to display the price of the cheaper, little sold fuel is indeed misleading, in my view. I’ve advised Minette to lodge a complaint with the Advertising Regulatory Board.
‘My son was nearly killed and now I have to repeat that episode’: OUTsurance ad complainant
