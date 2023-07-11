Consumer Live

WATCH | Lawmaker asks US regulator to investigate Prime energy drink over 'high caffeine'

11 July 2023 - 08:00 By Reuters

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on regulators to investigate a popular influencer-created energy drink with nearly twice the caffeine of a Red Bull, saying it was being marketed to children.

Schumer said Prime, a beverage brand started last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration due to the high caffeine content of its Prime Energy drink.

However, in South Africa, each 500 ml bottle of Prime Hydration contains about 20 calories and is made up of 10% coconut water, and zero added caffeine or sugar. 

MORE:

WATCH | Is Prime Hydration drink overhyped and overrated?

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration landed on South African shores in April, with Checkers, part of the Shoprite Group, announcing the ...
News
2 months ago

'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing bodies calls for Prime ban

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for Prime energy drink to be banned at schools, saying it is making pupils “half-mad” ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

As shelves run empty, people are reselling Prime online — here’s how much you will pay

While some people were not impressed with the taste of the drink, the hype continues.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hunger relief body to deliver 1-million meals to needy South Africans during ... South Africa
  2. Thabo Bester case: One of two new accused granted R10k bail while the other ... South Africa
  3. Caster Semenya can appeal testosterone limit for female athletes: Court Sport
  4. RECORDED | Two of the 12 accused in Bester case apply for bail South Africa
  5. Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal World

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!