We’ve all had that call: the one from the cellphone company — or more correctly, the cellphone company’s outsourced telemarketing company — wanting to get us to commit to some form of contract.
It may seem like a really convenient way to “upgrade” or improve your package, but there’s a good chance you’ll be misled in some way.
That’s the topic on this first episode of Know your Consumer Stuff: The Wendy Knowler Podcast.
Have a listen:
Know Your Consumer Stuff: The Wendy Knowler Podcast
PODCAST | Just say no to telemarketers' 'upgrade' offers
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet
