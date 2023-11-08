Consumer Live

Know Your Consumer Stuff: The Wendy Knowler Podcast

PODCAST | Just say no to telemarketers' 'upgrade' offers

08 November 2023 - 10:31
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
The telemarketing industry has, by and large, not warmly embraced the letter or spirit of the Consumer Protection Act. Stock photo.
The telemarketing industry has, by and large, not warmly embraced the letter or spirit of the Consumer Protection Act. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

We’ve all had that call: the one from the cellphone company — or more correctly, the cellphone company’s outsourced telemarketing company — wanting to get us to commit to some form of contract.

It may seem like a really convenient way to “upgrade” or improve your package, but there’s a good chance you’ll be misled in some way.

That’s the topic on this first episode of Know your Consumer Stuff: The Wendy Knowler Podcast.

Have a listen:

TimesLIVE

