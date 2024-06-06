Consumer Live

Discovery Insure call centre agents duped by impersonator into sending them clients' policy schedules

Here's what the company suspects, and how it is planning to prevent it

06 June 2024 - 15:36
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
The impersonator most likely obtained the information required to make Discovery call centre agents believe they were policyholders from historical third party data breaches including that of credit bureaus Transunion and Experian, as well as 'messaging platforms' and other 'data scraping' techniques. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

The fraudsters who got their hands on the policy schedules of some Discovery Insure clients didn’t stage an elaborate cyberhack into the company’s server; they simply impersonated the policyholders and got call centre agents to e-mail those schedules to them.

Among the 19 policyholders a rogue caller was able to impersonate with call centre agents, thus passing the verification process, was billionaire businesswoman Magda Wierzycka. The co-founder and CEO of financial services company Sygnia pulled no punches in her X post late on Wednesday night.

New enhancements to identity and verification processes are being introduced, as well as access to policy schedules

“Discovery told us they have revealed our address, contact details, IDs, every item we have insured, [the] value of everything — everything to make us a target!” she said.

“They don’t know who did it. They didn’t apologise!”

Wierzycka said she was cancelling “everything we have with Discovery”, including her staff members’ medical aid.

“Our staff details might be compromised in the same way,” she said.

Wierzycka questioned Discovery Insure’s verification processes. 

“How weak are they that you are willing to send out an unencrypted file with sensitive financial information? The risks of financial data breaches to such an extent (each item you insured described in detail and valued) exposes you to serious personal security risks. As if I didn’t have to live with that before.”

In an e-mail to affected clients, Discovery said it had picked up that the call centre agents had sent policy documents to “an impersonator” as part of Discovery’s “proactive audit and forensic screenings”.

The impersonator most likely obtained the information required to make Discovery call centre agents believe they were policyholders from historical third-party data breaches including that of credit bureaus TransUnion and Experian, as well as “messaging platforms” and other “data scraping” techniques.

Data scraping refers to gleaning key personal information from victim’s social media posts.

Discovery says it has reported the issue to the Insurance Crime Bureau and the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, and has appointed “forensics specialists” to continue ongoing screening.

Impersonator breach at Discovery Insure

The company said the breach affected 20 clients and it has appointed forensic specialists to investigate, while offering support to its customers.
News
9 hours ago

Asked what the company had done to prevent fraudsters from successfully duping call centre agents into believing they were genuine policyholders requesting their policy documents, a spokesperson said it had “taken steps to enhance our identity and verification processes to keep our clients safe”. These include introducing new processes for accessing policy schedules and editing their recorded e-mail address.

“Before, once a client had passed the verification process with our call centre, they could update their e-mail address on our system, but this is now no longer possible. An e-mail address cannot be edited via the call centre; it can only be done through the app or online through our logged-in section of our website.”

Policy schedules will also no longer be available through the call centre, only on Discovery’s secure adviser portal, for appointed accredited advisers to retrieve on behalf of their clients, or via the app or website once logged in with two-factor authentication.

“We are enhancing the system to make this change in the short term,” Discovery said.

Call centre agents now ask callers more security questions, requiring more specific information.

“Clients are not told which of the questions they failed and if they do not pass these verification questions, we cannot assist them over the phone.”

• GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.

Private schools group bans edgy and anonymous Whisper app

The anonymous secrets app Whisper has been banned by a large private schools group that has asked parents to police their children’s cyber activities.
News
4 days ago

Four arrested in sprawling European sting on malware network

Four people have been arrested and more than 100 internet servers taken down or disrupted in an internationally co-ordinated operation targeting the ...
News
1 week ago

Cyberattacks: Government pension fund members can’t access some services months later

Pensioners and members of the Government Employees Pension Fund can't access the fund's self-service portal and app months after cybersecurity ...
News
1 week ago

Spite and humour can cost you R300,000 in a revenge porn fine

Legislation criminalising revenge porn is fairly new and therefore social media users may not be aware of the provisions which regulate the act
News
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Social media, NSFAS account hacks led two graduates to pursue studies in cybersecurity

Two graduates from the Cyber Excellence Academy, Gontse Motloung and Teven Kunene, enrolled in the institution because they were once hacked online.
News
3 weeks ago
