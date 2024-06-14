Never trust an invoice sent as an email attachment as expensive cons are rife

She later started legal proceedings against ENS, arguing the firm owed her a legal duty of care to warn her of the dangers of BEC and to advise her on the ways to avoid falling victim to email compromise.

The high court had held ENS liable for the pure economic loss suffered by Hawarden based on an omission. Her legal team had argued the firm sent her their account details in an unprotected email, which could easily be manipulated, and failed to safely communicate them by other means, for example by phone.

“But for the negligent transmission of its account details and failure to warn Hawarden upfront of the inherent danger of business email compromise, she would not have suffered the loss,” the judge found.

The SCA, however, this week found South Africa’s common law does not generally render people liable for the loss they have caused others by omission.

The apex court found the loss did not occur as a result of any failing of the law firm's system but as a result of Hawarden’s email account having been compromised.

Hawarden was aware of the risk of BEC, the court said, as Pam Golding Properties had informed her about it her three months earlier.

She had options available to her to verify ENS’ banking details, but she failed to take reasonable steps to do so.

Hawarden was obliged to take responsibility for her failure to protect herself, the SCA said, and the court found no reason to shift the responsibility for her loss to ENS.

The R5.5m loss remains Hawarden’s to bear, including the fees she paid her two legal counsel.

This is a wake-up call for all of us who receive invoices from service providers or conveyancing attorneys by means of an attachment in an email.

Do not pay until you’ve verified the banking details. This means phoning the company, after sourcing the number from somewhere other than the email, to check the bank details in the email are that of the company. Delay payment until you are able to make the call.





Protect yourself from emails being comprised: