Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse comes 'painfully close to perfection'

Have you ever met someone who is your polar opposite? Everything about them in direct contrast to you. They are sedentary, while you are active. They prefer tea, while you prefer coffee. They thought the dress was black and blue, while you know it’s definitely white and gold. And yet despite how infuriatingly different to you they are, there’s just… something about them, that lingers after they’re gone, and makes you question yourself. That’s basically how I feel about this, um, gaming mouse from Razer.

I’ll just come right out and say it – I am not a fan of the design of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate. Taking design cues from Logitech’s large and heavy right-handed ergonomic mouse, the extremely popular G502, is not necessarily a bad idea. But the net result is a large and heavy right-handed ergonomic mouse, and I really don’t like that. Especially because looking at it intimidates me to the point that I feel I need to get a gym membership just to be able to use it.

It also has Chroma RGB coming out of every hole, with a grand total of 14 lighting zones across the left and right buttons, the scroll wheel, and the palm area, which surely can’t be good for the battery life? It even has an excess of buttons, with no less than 11 programmable buttons including an optional paddle button that sits in front of the thumb rest, four-way scrolling, and the ability to adjust the tension of the scroll wheel.

Everything about this mouse screams over-designed gamer nonsense.

So why then do I absolutely love it???