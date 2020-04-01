GamersLIVE

Delayed Minecraft Dungeons ready to launch next month

01 April 2020 - 14:32 By Christine King

Minecraft Dungeons will launch only a month later than originally expected.

 

Minecraft Dungeons was originally set to launch this month (April), but delays, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused it to be pushed back a bit. The action-adventure, dungeon crawler, spin-off of Mojang’s uber-popular Minecraft features online and couch co-op, character customisation, and magic.

You’ll be teaming up to battle your way through hordes of enemies on an epic, treasure-riddled, quest to save the villagers from the evil Arch-Illager who has set out to destroy any who refuse to accept his ill-gotten rule.

Minecraft Dungeons launches on 26 May 2020 for PC, Xbox One (including Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and esports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between – including daily news, reviews and previews, videos, and lots of provocative opinions.

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Ramaphosa to address SA at 7.30pm on 'measures to contain coronavirus' South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X