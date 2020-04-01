Delayed Minecraft Dungeons ready to launch next month

Minecraft Dungeons will launch only a month later than originally expected.

Gather your friends and gear up for adventure: Minecraft Dungeons is coming out May 26th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass! Pre-order your copy now: ↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/q9VTPXs2Ps — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) March 31, 2020

Minecraft Dungeons was originally set to launch this month (April), but delays, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused it to be pushed back a bit. The action-adventure, dungeon crawler, spin-off of Mojang’s uber-popular Minecraft features online and couch co-op, character customisation, and magic.

You’ll be teaming up to battle your way through hordes of enemies on an epic, treasure-riddled, quest to save the villagers from the evil Arch-Illager who has set out to destroy any who refuse to accept his ill-gotten rule.

Minecraft Dungeons launches on 26 May 2020 for PC, Xbox One (including Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

