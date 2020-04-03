GamersLIVE

Apex Legends' latest Stories from the Outlands gives us Bloodhound's origin

03 April 2020 - 14:36 By Christine King
A still from another 'Stories from the Outlands', about the origin of mysterious technological tracker Bloodhound. The animated short is a lead in to an upcoming ''Bloodhound Town Takeover' in 'Apex Legends'.
When they fall we rise.

Respawn has released another Stories from the Outlands, this time about the origin of mysterious technological tracker Bloodhound. The animated short is a lead in to an upcoming Bloodhound Town Takeover in Apex Legends, taking place April 7-21 2020.

The Old Ways Lore Event will add a Duos gameplay option, brings back the Kings Canyon map, adds a Bloodhound’s Trials takeover, and features a whole bunch of event-specific prizes to win and cosmetics to buy.

Bloodhound’s Trials takes place on World’s Edge, pitting your squad against a horde of prowlers (beasts you should recognise if you played Titanfall) that have taken over part of the map. Think of it like population control. There’s high-tier loot for the worthy and maybe a little something extra for squads that bring Bloodhound along.

There will also be event-specific daily challenges and a new prize track filled with all sorts of rewards.

Next week Tuesday is looking like a good day to fight.

Previous Stories from the Outlands have provided insight into Wattson, Crypto, Wraith, and “Forge” (shame).

