Call of Duty wins right to depict Humvees without licensing agreement

AM General, manufacturers of the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), otherwise known as the Humvee, tried to sue Activision Blizzard for using the iconic military vehicle in its Call of Duty games, citing things like trademark infringement, unfair competition, false advertising, and consumer confusion – they failed.

If you’ve seen a movie or game depicting the modern US military (or even just the Jurassic Park films), you’ve probably seen a Humvee. They’re the go-to military transport vehicle if you want your creative endeavours to seem a bit more realistic, hence their inclusion in the Call of Duty franchise; games about US military warfare that lean towards realism.

Well, in 2017, AM General started up a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for their unauthorised use of the trademarked vehicles, and, now, that lawsuit has been dismissed.