Get ready for high seas shenanigans as Sea of Thieves sets sail for Steam

03 April 2020 - 14:15 By Christine King
Developers of 'Sea of Thieves', Rare announced that the title would soon be available on Steam.
Booty-battler Sea of Thieves is making its way to Steam, true as the North Star, says I.

Developers Rare recently announced that Sea of Thieves is Steam-bound, but didn’t set a landing date. I guess it’s up to the winds.

Sea of Thieves has come a long way since its somewhat lacklustre launch in 2018. A number of updates and additions, over the years, have moulded it into something that more closely resembles the “essential pirate experience” we were promised. Now that it’s coming to Steam, maybe more of you will be tempted to set sail.

There’s no release date date, yet, but feel free to go ahead and wishlist it over on the store page, you bunch of bilge-sucking buccaneers.

