New Asus gaming laptop's dual screens gives you maximum ADHD distraction

03 April 2020 - 10:14 By Tarryn van der Byl
The Zephyrus Duo 15 should be out in SA by June or July.
The tech corp has introduced its new marquee gaming laptop series, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 – a hi-spec machine that features two screens to double-boost your productivity. That’s what you’re going to tell your boss when you ask for one, anyway.

This is the first of Asus’s ROG lineup with a dual-screen setup, but the company’s office-oriented Zenbook Pro Duo debuted this tech in 2019, and the series was subsequently updated with the Zenbook Duo earlier this year. To make up for the reduced space, Asus has dropped the trackpads on these laptops, but who even uses trackpads? Exactly.

The Zephyrus Duo 15’s specs include an Intel 10th Gen Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070 or 2080 Super GPU, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB SSD, depending on the model. The 15.6-inch main display supports 4K @ 60Hz or FHD @ 300Hz, also depending on the model, and the 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus display is 3840 x 1100 @ 60Hz, with touchscreen and stylus support. If Animal Crossing: New Horizons was available on PC, this is where you’d keep your turnip price references – that’s a missed opportunity, Nintendo.

According to local PR, the Zephyrus Duo 15 should be out in SA by June or July, but no price has been confirmed.

