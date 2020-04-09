GamersLIVE

Call of Duty: Warzone update adds four-player squads, new modes, more content

09 April 2020 - 12:25 By Tarryn van der Byl
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s third season debuted this week.
Image: Supplied

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s third season debut this week, Warzone is increasing its maximum squad size from three to four, with new playlist modes and loot and “other surprises” also incoming.

The first of these new modes is “Scopes and Scatter Guns”, a snipers and shotties social mixer for campers and up-close-and-personal types. Loot pickups will be subject to a “continuous overhaul to diversify strategies”, according to Activision, including silenced and non-silenced weapon variants.

Like additional playlists, be on the lookout for the introduction of new weapons and blueprints in Supply Boxes and ground loot to Verdansk - and stay tuned for additional meta updates as the Warzone further evolves.

