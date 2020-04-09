Cyberpunk 2077 is still on schedule, despite Covid-19

Due to CD Projekt Red’s rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 remains on track for a September release. So just breathe - it’s going to be fine.

In their latest earnings report, CD Projekt Red detailed their response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. By March, the game developer had already taken a number of steps to protect their people. This included:

shifting the majority of their workforce to work from home (save for a rotating skeleton crew required to perform critical tasks in the office);

improving office ventilation;

installing hand sanitiser dispensers for those who had to remain in-office; and

cancelling all cross-border and international travel, including appearances at both local and international fairs and conferences.

The company also invested in “additional technical infrastructure and supporting software” to mitigate risks related to network bandwidth, hardware performance, and security issues.