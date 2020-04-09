Everyone’s tired of the GTA VI rumours, including GTA V voice actor Ned Luke

Ned Luke provided the voice for Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto V and, in a (since-deleted) Instagram video, he asked fans to stop spreading, and believing, all the GTA VI rumours that have been going around.

Alongside Shawn Fonteno, who voiced Franklin Clinton, Luke vented his frustrations at both the people creating and those believing GTA VI rumours, making reference to a popular YouTube “leaker” in the process. The video was saved and posted to Twitter by user OhMrZack.