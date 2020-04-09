GamersLIVE

Gears 5 is temporarily free to play for pretty much everyone

09 April 2020 - 12:23 By Christine King
A screen grab from the latest Gears 5.
A screen grab from the latest Gears 5.
Image: Supplied

Gears 5 is currently free to play if you have Xbox Live Gold, the Xbox Game Pass, Steam, or just plain old Windows 10, so it’s time to get gibbing, soldier!

Gears 5 is free to play until April 12 as part of the Xbox Free Play Days initiative. Since Gears 5 features full crossplay functionality, console and PC players can unite as one against the Locust Horde, because that’s what Easter is all about, isn’t it?

There’s even a new objective mode, called Operation 3: Gridiron, to try out. In Gridiron, two teams of five fight to run a neutral flag into their opponent’s end zone. Rounds last two minutes and the first team to 13 points wins. You score points by maintaining control of the flag for five seconds while in the end zone. However, you’ve only got one life, so you’re going to have to be tactical about things.

Playing Gears 5 before April 20 will also automatically earn you the Batista skin and the Batista Bomb execution.

If you can’t spend the upcoming holidays the way you wanted to, why not spend them online, with your friends, soaked in a virtual torrent of viscera?

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and e-sports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between – including daily news, reviews and previews, videos, and lots of provocative opinions.

MORE

No Man’s Sky just added mechs for maximum planet stomping potential

The latest update to No Man’s Sky introduces the Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid, basically a mech to help you explore in safety and style.
News
2 hours ago

Call of Duty wins right to depict Humvees without licensing agreement

AM General, manufacturers of the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), otherwise known as the Humvee, tried to sue Activision Blizzard ...
News
6 days ago

New Asus gaming laptop's dual screens gives you maximum ADHD distraction

The tech corp has introduced its new marquee gaming laptop series, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 – a hi-spec machine that features two screens to ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  4. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X