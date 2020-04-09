No Man’s Sky just added mechs for maximum planet stomping potential

The latest update to No Man’s Sky introduces the Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid, basically a mech to help you explore in safety and style.

The Minotaur features hazard protection, to keep you safe from all environmental damage, a mining laser, terrain manipulation capabilities, and resource harvesting functionality. Also, if you get tired of all that stomping, it’s got a jetpack that lets you soar through the air, you majestic mecha-eagle.

The update isn’t just about mechs though, you should also see some graphics upgrades, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements, including the addition of a new Electrical Cloaking Unit that lets you hide power lines in order to allow an unobstructed view of your surroundings.

However, Exocraft will no longer grant you immunity to the planet’s environmental hazards by default; you’ll have to upgrade them. They’ll still offer some protection, but your exosuit’s environmental shielding will continue to drain.

You can find all the patch details in the source link below.

Via No Man’s Sky.