GamersLIVE

No Man’s Sky just added mechs for maximum planet stomping potential

09 April 2020 - 12:08 By Christine King
The new Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid as used in No Man’s Sky
The new Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid as used in No Man’s Sky
Image: Supplied

The latest update to No Man’s Sky introduces the Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid, basically a mech to help you explore in safety and style.

The Minotaur features hazard protection, to keep you safe from all environmental damage, a mining laser, terrain manipulation capabilities, and resource harvesting functionality. Also, if you get tired of all that stomping, it’s got a jetpack that lets you soar through the air, you majestic mecha-eagle.

The update isn’t just about mechs though, you should also see some graphics upgrades, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements, including the addition of a new Electrical Cloaking Unit that lets you hide power lines in order to allow an unobstructed view of your surroundings.

However, Exocraft will no longer grant you immunity to the planet’s environmental hazards by default; you’ll have to upgrade them. They’ll still offer some protection, but your exosuit’s environmental shielding will continue to drain.

You can find all the patch details in the source link below.

Via No Man’s Sky.

This article was brought to you by NAG - NAG features a unique and diverse mix of content that spans games and e-sports, sci-tech, entertainment, pop culture, bad jokes, and one or two things in between – including daily news, reviews and previews, videos, and lots of provocative opinions.

MORE

Apex Legends' latest Stories from the Outlands gives us Bloodhound's origin

Respawn has released another Stories from the Outlands, this time about the origin of mysterious technological tracker Bloodhound. The animated short ...
News
5 days ago

Call of Duty wins right to depict Humvees without licensing agreement

AM General, manufacturers of the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), otherwise known as the Humvee, tried to sue Activision Blizzard ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  4. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X