REVIEW | Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This game was kind of an impulse purchase for me. With the planet dangling on the unwiped fissure of the Covid-19 pandemic apocalypse just in time for payday, I decided to re-allocate some of my toilet paper budget to an unnecessary spend.

“I could be dead next week,” I told myself. “I want to visit paradise first.”

Paradise, it turns out, is mostly chores and debt. It’s very metaphorical (probably) but in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the dreary indifference of corporate capitalism is dressed up with raccoons and love, so it’s OK.

It’s difficult to describe Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I haven’t actually played one of the previous games in the series, so I dunno what’s "New!", "Innovative!" or "Now with Gluten-Free Coconuts!". But much like Stardew Valley, most of the game is a repetitive loop of resource acquisition, amateur horticulture and turnip investments, with no real plot or objectives - besides whatever you want those to be in the moment.

Its ingenuity is making this a whimsical, almost zen-like experience: there’s no problem to resolve or ambiguously defined cosmic destiny to claim.