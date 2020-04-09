Sony debuts the PS5 DualSense controller

Mixing futuristic two-tone aesthetics and disruptive use of negative space with provocative contours, it’s not the actual console, but as a consolation prize, it’s not bad.

The next-gen DualSense controller includes “much of what gamers love about DualShock 4” and the same symmetrical design, Sony explains, but adds innovative new features like haptics for improved tactile cues, adaptive trigger tech, and a built-in mic, powered by a USB Type-C port.

The “Share” button has also been replaced (or updated?) with a “Create” button, which presumably has more or less the same function, but with extra options.