Sony debuts the PS5 DualSense controller

09 April 2020 - 12:22 By Tarryn van der Byl
The next-gen DualSense controller includes “much of what gamers love about DualShock 4” and the same symmetrical design.
Mixing futuristic two-tone aesthetics and disruptive use of negative space with provocative contours, it’s not the actual console, but as a consolation prize, it’s not bad.

The next-gen DualSense controller includes “much of what gamers love about DualShock 4” and the same symmetrical design, Sony explains, but adds innovative new features like haptics for improved tactile cues, adaptive trigger tech, and a built-in mic, powered by a USB Type-C port.

The “Share” button has also been replaced (or updated?) with a “Create” button, which presumably has more or less the same function, but with extra options.

The sleek PS5 DualSense controller
Playstation says, "In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design. DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics. Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!"

The company’s unprecedented move to a dual-colour finish is intriguing, though, as it implies that the PS5 console is too – or perhaps completely white. Or black. Who even knows?

