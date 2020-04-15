Cyberpunk 2077 is one step closer to release

We were probably all feeling a little wary about Cyberpunk 2077’s release date, given that it was originally meant to be out round about now, but was delayed in order to make it the best dystopian cyberpunk adventure it could be, and then this whole Covid-19 pandemic situation happened, but the game hadn’t made it this far before. All video games need a classification if they’re going to be sold pretty much anywhere legitimately, so it’s an important step.

From what we’ve seen of the game, so far, I’m just going to go ahead and assume it’s going to be rated 18.

Cyberpunk 2077 still looks set to release on 17 September 2020, for PC, Xbox One (with a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version), PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.