Cyberpunk 2077 is one step closer to release
It looks like we may actually, for real, be seeing a Cyberpunk 2077 release in September, since it’s already been rated by a number of classification boards around the world.
Head of CD Projekt Red, Adam Badowski, shared the Cyberpunk 2077 progress update on Twitter.
Very happy to share some progress on this -- Cyberpunk 2077 has already been rated by the vast majority of rating boards around the world. https://t.co/gwUXYOXpyb— Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) April 9, 2020
We were probably all feeling a little wary about Cyberpunk 2077’s release date, given that it was originally meant to be out round about now, but was delayed in order to make it the best dystopian cyberpunk adventure it could be, and then this whole Covid-19 pandemic situation happened, but the game hadn’t made it this far before. All video games need a classification if they’re going to be sold pretty much anywhere legitimately, so it’s an important step.
From what we’ve seen of the game, so far, I’m just going to go ahead and assume it’s going to be rated 18.
Cyberpunk 2077 still looks set to release on 17 September 2020, for PC, Xbox One (with a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version), PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.
