Latest Nintendo Switch update introduces controller remapping and other handy features

The 10.0.0 Nintendo Switch system update includes button mapping customisation, the ability to move your software data around, bookmarks and new Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons.

If you’ve got your own special way of doing things, or just can’t use the Switch controllers in their default setup, up to five stick and button configurations can now be remapped on both Joy-Cons, the Pro Controller, and the Nintendo Switch Lite. You can then save your unique controller settings as favourites. Be aware though, this functionality is only available for official Nintendo controllers.

Software management has also gotten a little easier with the ability to transfer software data between the Switch system memory and an SD card. You can now move downloadable software data, including updates and DLC, back and forth between the system memory and card storage. However, some update data cannot be moved and you still can’t put your save data on a card, sorry.

If news is your thing, you’ll now be able to bookmark up to 300 news items for future perusal, for as long as they exist. As a bonus, you can expect six new user icon options based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So now you can let the world know that you really identify with Flick’s whole vibe - and really, who doesn’t? What a badass.

You can check out the full update notes here.