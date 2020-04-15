So THAT’S why The Outer Worlds felt too short

The small scale of The Outer Worlds was meant to encourage people to replay it, to experience the branching narrative options, but it definitely felt like there was something missing.

“We had to make one cut too many. All through the project we were making cuts. We started out with a smaller scope in mind and we found out that that was too big as we went, and we made several rounds of cuts.”

Co-Game Director Leonard Boyarsky mentions that some of the parts cut would have helped provide a more natural progression towards the end of the story and, without them, it feels a bit rushed. According to other Co-Game Director Tim Cain, one of the most painful cuts was an entire planet. The loss of which meant actions on other planets felt kind of “disjointed”.

However, they don’t feel too bad about players complaining about the game being too short.

“If the biggest complaint about our game is that it’s too small and people want more of it, that’s good. We told our story. We had lots of side quests and lots of interesting companion characters. And we were really happy with the scope.”

If you’re looking for more of The Outer Worlds, there should be some story DLC coming out some time this year.