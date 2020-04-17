GamersLIVE

Gamescom is also cancelled, kind of

17 April 2020 - 15:57 By Tarryn van der Byl
Gamescom is Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture.
Image: Supplied

Taking its cue from pandemic-mandated suspensions of other events including E3, GDC, and weekly dinner with the in-laws, Gamescom has confirmed it is a no-show at the Koelnmesse in 2020, instead choosing to host the first digital version of the expo.

Gamescom “will under no circumstances take place on site in Cologne”, the organisers announced on Twitter last night, and the team is now working on its cyber clone.

Like E3, Gamescom features marquee presentations from Sony, Microsoft and other industry corps and development studios, which are usually live streamed for global audiences anyway. Reworking these for a screen format shouldn’t make much difference, but indies and merch vendors miss out. Bummer, but with the German government extending its prohibition of big public events until the end of August, them’s the breaks.

