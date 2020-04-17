Gamescom is also cancelled, kind of

Taking its cue from pandemic-mandated suspensions of other events including E3, GDC, and weekly dinner with the in-laws, Gamescom has confirmed it is a no-show at the Koelnmesse in 2020, instead choosing to host the first digital version of the expo.

Gamescom “will under no circumstances take place on site in Cologne”, the organisers announced on Twitter last night, and the team is now working on its cyber clone.