Gears 5 gets Lancer and Gnasher adjustment update

The two most iconic Gears of War weapons, the Lancer and Gnasher, have received adjustments in the latest Gears 5 update. Turns out, I probably wasn’t as good at gibbing as I thought.

Some weapons updates were included with the release of Gears 5 Operation 3, but, apparently, not all of them were welcome, so the Lancer and Gnasher have received some “tuning”.

First up, the Lancer had become a little too powerful in Operation 3, due to its increased accuracy and increased magazine size. The latest update has brought the Lancer’s power back down to Gears 3 and 4 levels by adjusting the weapon’s accuracy bloom; reducing accuracy per shot.

Then there’s the Gnasher. A new gib-range calculation method was introduced in Operation 3, but a bug resulted in a vastly increased gib range, leading to insta-kills at greater distances. The new calculation method has been disabled, and the gib range has been returned to pre-Operation 3 levels, while The Coalition figures out how to fix it.

The developers’ testing capabilities have become “more limited” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so it’s likely they will need to continue tuning things before everything is sorted out.

Tuning is an open conversation for us, one that we don’t shy away from nor intend to pull any sleights of hand with, and one we’ll continue beyond today as we have before. We believe these changes will be a step forward, but if more changes are needed, we’ll make them.

The update went out last night (16 April 2020), about 20:00 SAST. You can find all the details in this official Gears 5 update post.